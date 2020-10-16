Contrasting Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) & Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Value has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.74%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Retail Value’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.19 $17.69 million $0.95 9.81 Retail Value $239.10 million 1.06 $46.75 million $2.46 5.19

Retail Value has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Value beats Bluegreen Vacations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

