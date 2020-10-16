Contrasting Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and WD-40 (NYSE:WDFC)

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and WD-40’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 1.13 $1.91 million $0.16 15.81 WD-40 $423.35 million 6.32 $55.91 million $4.02 48.71

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Flexible Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WD-40 has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of WD-40 shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of WD-40 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flexible Solutions International and WD-40, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A WD-40 0 0 1 0 3.00

WD-40 has a consensus target price of $233.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.98%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and WD-40’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91% WD-40 12.30% 33.97% 14.82%

Summary

WD-40 beats Flexible Solutions International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand in Australia; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

