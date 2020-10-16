Contrasting General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) and Clean Harbors (OTCMKTS:CLH)

General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Environmental Management and Clean Harbors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors $3.41 billion 0.97 $97.74 million $1.89 31.37

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than General Environmental Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

General Environmental Management has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Environmental Management and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Environmental Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Harbors 1 2 5 0 2.50

Clean Harbors has a consensus price target of $78.38, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than General Environmental Management.

Profitability

This table compares General Environmental Management and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 3.04% 8.73% 2.65%

Summary

Clean Harbors beats General Environmental Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc. provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators. The company also provides on-site waste treatment systems and environmental incidents and spills cleanup services. It manages the services provided by web-based enterprise software, GEMWare. General Environmental Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Pomona, California.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. It also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, antifreeze, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vac services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

