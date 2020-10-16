Contrasting Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Snap-on pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-on has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Snap-on has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Snap-on and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 1 4 3 0 2.25 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap-on presently has a consensus target price of $160.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Snap-on’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than CompX International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap-on and CompX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $3.73 billion 2.34 $693.50 million $12.26 13.07 CompX International $124.20 million 1.34 $16.00 million N/A N/A

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 16.71% 17.12% 10.15% CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Snap-on shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CompX International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snap-on beats CompX International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools, such as impact wrenches, ratchets, screwdrivers, drills, sanders, grinders, etc.; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.