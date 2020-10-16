Cowen Initiates Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.