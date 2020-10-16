Cowen Initiates Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

AMWL stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. American Well has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit