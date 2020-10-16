Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.25.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $120.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

