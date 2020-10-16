Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.

Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

