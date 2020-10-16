Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.95.
Snowflake stock opened at $241.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
