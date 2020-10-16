Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUMSY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. PUMA SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

