Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $12.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

There is no company description available for Crescent Capital BDC Inc

