Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of CRNX opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $504.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

