Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

CUBI stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $34,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,239 shares of company stock valued at $65,815. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

