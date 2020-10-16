Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $16.23 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $118,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 17.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 727,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

