DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after buying an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 876,691 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

