Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $325.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $266.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.66. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

