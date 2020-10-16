Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $100.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.