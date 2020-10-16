Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

