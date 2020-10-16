Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $2,020.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,975.00.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,555.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,521.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,057.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

