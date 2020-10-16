DeviantCoin Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and $329,438.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00005570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qora (QORA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,924,173 coins and its circulating supply is 29,924,172 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

