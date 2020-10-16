DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.70.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd.
In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total value of $256,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total value of $904,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,918 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,036 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DexCom stock traded up $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.81. 32,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,456. DexCom has a twelve month low of $145.23 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 185.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.
