dForce USDx Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC on exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $9,228.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,320.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.02229381 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001381 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000823 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00648540 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003834 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,153,128 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

