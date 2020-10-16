Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

