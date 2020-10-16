Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) PT Raised to C$69.00 at CIBC

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DCBO. National Bank Financial set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) stock traded up C$1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.53. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

