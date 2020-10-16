DogeCash Trading Down 27.8% This Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market cap of $73,488.62 and approximately $9,330.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00398060 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011975 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007717 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,948,698 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

