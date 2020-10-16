Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $325.46 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $325.46 million and approximately $98.17 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Mercatox, CoinFalcon and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00416902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,700,862,391 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Mercatox, Ovis, Fatbtc, Robinhood, Tripe Dice Exchange, Kraken, BitFlip, CoinExchange, Novaexchange, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinsquare, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex, Exmo, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Graviex, Tux Exchange, CoinFalcon, BX Thailand, BCEX, Koineks, Tidex, CoinEx, Coinbe, BiteBTC, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, Bitbns, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, YoBit, Bits Blockchain, Bit-Z, Exrates and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

