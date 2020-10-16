Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

DGICA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $428.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,222.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 37,866.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

