Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
DGICA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $428.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,222.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 37,866.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
