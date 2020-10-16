Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

DBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities downgraded Dropbox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 287.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $290,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $43,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,089,555. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Dropbox by 450.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $35,258,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

