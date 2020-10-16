DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.52. 19,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

