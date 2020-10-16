Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 46.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 60.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

DCO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,397. The company has a market cap of $408.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

