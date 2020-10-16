easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.42 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

