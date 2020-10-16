EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) & Clorox (OTCMKTS:CLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clorox and EAU Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clorox 3 6 2 0 1.91 EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clorox presently has a consensus price target of $206.91, suggesting a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Clorox’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clorox is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.2% of Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Clorox has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EAU Technologies has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clorox and EAU Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clorox 13.97% 138.70% 16.39% EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clorox and EAU Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clorox $6.72 billion 4.05 $939.00 million $7.36 29.38 EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clorox has higher revenue and earnings than EAU Technologies.

Summary

Clorox beats EAU Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands. It also provides grilling products under the Kingsford and Match Light brands; bags and wraps under the Glad brand; and cat litter products under the Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and Ever Clean brands. In addition, the company offers dressings and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand; water-filtration systems and filters under the Brita brand; and natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand. Further, it markets its products under the Ayudin, Clorinda, and Poett brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass retailers, grocery outlets, warehouse clubs, dollar stores, home hardware centers, third-party and owned e-commerce channels, military stores, and distributors, as well as a direct sales force. The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

EAU Technologies Company Profile

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company's fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

