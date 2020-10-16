(EBC) (NYSE:EBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Oct 16th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of (EBC) (NYSE:EBC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on (EBC) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 14,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

The Fly

