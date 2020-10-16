Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.77.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

