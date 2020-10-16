Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 167,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,149,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 338,524 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

