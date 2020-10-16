Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMA. CSFB cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.50.

TSE EMA traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.00. 418,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0102463 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

