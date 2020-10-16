Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.81.

EMR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

