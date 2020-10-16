Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.81.
EMR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
