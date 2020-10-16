Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,029. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $556.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

