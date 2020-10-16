Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

