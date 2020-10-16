Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.40 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Energi has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $48.09 million and $2.40 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00012468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00267107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.01410917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00150014 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 34,041,154 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

