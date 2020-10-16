EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $390.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital cut EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $349.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.73. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $355.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

