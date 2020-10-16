Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sector outperform rating to a sector underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR opened at $52.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.