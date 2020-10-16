ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Achieves $18.17 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $130,617.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.87 or 0.04822083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031341 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045662 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.