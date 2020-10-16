ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of ESE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

