EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

