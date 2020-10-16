Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTA. UBS Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Establishment Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 56,216 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.