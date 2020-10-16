EtherSportz 24 Hour Volume Hits $421.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, EtherSportz has traded down 28% against the dollar. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $94,472.20 and approximately $421.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.98 or 0.04783334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00046066 BTC.

EtherSportz Token Profile

EtherSportz (ESZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,569,863 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

