Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €111.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Oct 16th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of EPA ENX opened at €96.30 ($113.29) on Monday. Euronext has a 1-year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1-year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €101.46 and its 200-day moving average is €89.09.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

