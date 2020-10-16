Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €124.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENX. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

EPA:ENX opened at €96.30 ($113.29) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.09. Euronext has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

