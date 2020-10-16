Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ING Group cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Euronext from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $112.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. Euronext has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.