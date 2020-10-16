Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ING Group cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Euronext from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $112.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23. Euronext has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $122.05.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit