Euronext’s (EUXTF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Oct 16th, 2020

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday. ING Group cut Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut Euronext from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronext presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $112.63 on Monday. Euronext has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $122.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

