Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $164,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

